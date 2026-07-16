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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Bharat Forge Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Bharat Forge Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Bharat Forge Ltd notched up volume of 5.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38530 shares

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 July 2026.

Bharat Forge Ltd notched up volume of 5.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38530 shares. The stock rose 0.26% to Rs.2,105.05. Volumes stood at 20847 shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 59.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.54% to Rs.175.90. Volumes stood at 2.91 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd witnessed volume of 10.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.03% to Rs.286.85. Volumes stood at 10969 shares in the last session.

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NTPC Ltd recorded volume of 41.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.00 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.15% to Rs.344.85. Volumes stood at 5.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindalco Industries Ltd saw volume of 12.74 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.32% to Rs.968.15. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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