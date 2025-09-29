Monday, September 29, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Moody's affirms India's Baa3 ratings, maintains stable outlook

Moody's affirms India's Baa3 ratings, maintains stable outlook

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Moody's Ratings (Moody's) has today affirmed the Government of India's long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings and the local-currency senior unsecured rating at Baa3. They have also affirmed India's other short-term local-currency rating at P-3. The outlook remains stable. The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our view that India's prevailing credit strengths, including its large, fast-growing economy, sound external position and stable domestic financing base for ongoing fiscal deficits will be sustained, Moodys stated. These strengths lend resilience to adverse external trends, in particular as high US (Aa1 stable) tariffs and other international policy measures hinder India's capacity to attract manufacturing investment. India's credit strength are balanced by long-standing weaknesses on the fiscal side which will remain. Strong GDP growth and gradual fiscal consolidation will lead to an only very gradual decline in the government's high debt burden, and will not be sufficient to materially improve weak debt affordability, especially as recent fiscal measures to reinforce private consumption erode the government's revenue base, the ratings noted. India's long-term local-currency (LC) bond ceiling remains unchanged at A2 and its long-term foreign-currency (FC) bond ceiling remains unchanged at A3, the agency further noted.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

British Pound net speculative shorts plunge further

British Pound net speculative shorts plunge further

Radico Khaitan launches Jamun SpicyMint flavour under Magic Moments range

Radico Khaitan launches Jamun SpicyMint flavour under Magic Moments range

Premier Energies bags $20 million solar power contracts in Benin, West Africa

Premier Energies bags $20 million solar power contracts in Benin, West Africa

Uttam Sugar gains after arm plans to expand distillery capacity to 160 KLPD

Uttam Sugar gains after arm plans to expand distillery capacity to 160 KLPD

JLR restarts operations in phased and controlled manner

JLR restarts operations in phased and controlled manner

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon