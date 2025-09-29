Monday, September 29, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / British Pound net speculative shorts plunge further

British Pound net speculative shorts plunge further

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators further reduced net short positions in the Pound futures market near a two-month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 1964 contracts in the data reported through September 23, 2025. This was a weekly plunge of 4616 net short contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Radico Khaitan launches Jamun SpicyMint flavour under Magic Moments range

Radico Khaitan launches Jamun SpicyMint flavour under Magic Moments range

Premier Energies bags $20 million solar power contracts in Benin, West Africa

Premier Energies bags $20 million solar power contracts in Benin, West Africa

Uttam Sugar gains after arm plans to expand distillery capacity to 160 KLPD

Uttam Sugar gains after arm plans to expand distillery capacity to 160 KLPD

JLR restarts operations in phased and controlled manner

JLR restarts operations in phased and controlled manner

GST collections have seen more than 200% growth since introduction

GST collections have seen more than 200% growth since introduction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon