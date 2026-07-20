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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSECL secures satellite townships project worth Rs 11.65 cr

MSECL secures satellite townships project worth Rs 11.65 cr

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

From Govt. of Bihar Urban Development & Housing Dept.

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance for preparation of town planning scheme(s) for the multiple greenfield satellite townships in Bihar (Group-1) and the total order value of the project is Rs. 11,65,86,360/-. The order is placed by Government of Bihar Urban Development & Housing Department.

 

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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