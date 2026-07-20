MSECL secures satellite townships project worth Rs 11.65 cr
From Govt. of Bihar Urban Development & Housing Dept.Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance for preparation of town planning scheme(s) for the multiple greenfield satellite townships in Bihar (Group-1) and the total order value of the project is Rs. 11,65,86,360/-. The order is placed by Government of Bihar Urban Development & Housing Department.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 7:31 PM IST