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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC jumps on bagging consultancy orders worth Rs 21-cr

NBCC jumps on bagging consultancy orders worth Rs 21-cr

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

NBCC (India) added 1.82% to Rs 109.25 after it has secured two project management consultancy (PMC) orders with a combined value of approximately Rs 20.92 crore.

The first order, valued at around Rs 8.48 crore, has been awarded by Chennai Port Authority for undertaking improvement works to the Medical and Surgical Blocks of the Chennai Port Authority Hospital at Chennai.

The second order, worth about Rs 12.44 crore, has been received from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) for the construction of a 150-bed Vishram Sadan at the Government General Hospital in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

Both contracts have been awarded by domestic entities and pertain to project management consultancy services.

 

NBCC said neither of the awarding entities is related to the company's promoter or promoter group, and the contracts do not fall under related-party transactions.

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The total value of the two orders stands at approximately Rs 20.92 crore.

NBCC (India) operates in three major segmentsproject management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 37.22% to Rs 241.38 crore on 1.81% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4559.79 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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