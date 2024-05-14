Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 13.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.65% to Rs 295.47 croreNet profit of Nelcast rose 13.17% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.65% to Rs 295.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 313.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 82.95% to Rs 54.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.23% to Rs 1266.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1263.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
