Nestle India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 1398.8, down 0.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.77% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% slide in NIFTY and a 18.81% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Nestle India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1398.8, down 0.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 23754.05. The Sensex is at 76038.44, down 0.62%.Nestle India Ltd has lost around 8.49% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45892.75, down 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1408.2, down 0.31% on the day. Nestle India Ltd jumped 17.77% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% slide in NIFTY and a 18.81% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 72.93 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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