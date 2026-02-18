Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro partners with NVIDIA

Larsen & Toubro partners with NVIDIA

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

To develop gigawatt-scale AI data center factory

At the India AI Summit, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today announced a proposed venture under the India AI Mission to build sovereign, scalable GW-scale NVIDIA AI factory infrastructure to reinforce India's position as a global AI powerhouse.

This partnership is aimed at India's enterprises, policymakers, industry leaders, global off takers, and analysts seeking production-grade AI capacity anchored in India's digital and industrial transformation.

It integrates L&T's engineering, infrastructure development, and execution with NVIDIA AI infrastructure including NVIDIA GPUs, CPUs, Networking, NVIDIA-accelerated storage platforms from leading providers, the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software stack, and reference architectures to enable rapid, secure AI adoption. It will deploy AI-ready datacenter infrastructure, advanced computing platforms, and ecosystem enablement required to support large-scale AI workloads across priority sectors.

 

In alignment with the IndiaAI Mission, this venture will support the creation of sovereign AI infrastructure that allows critical data, models, and AI workloads to be built, trained, and deployed within India, while remaining interoperable with global ecosystems. This sovereign by-design fabric is intended to serve domestic requirements, global hyperscalers, cloud providers, and enterprises looking to deploy large-scale AI capacity from India as a strategic hub.

Also Read

Navi Mumbai airport, Navi Mumbai international airport

FedEx to invest ₹2,500 crore to build cargo hub at Navi Mumbai airport

Narendra Modi

PM Modi meets Croatian PM; discusses AI, clean energy, India-EU FTA

Stock Market LIVE, February 18, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Metals, PSU Banks power D-St; Sensex up 170 pts; Nifty eyes 25,800; IT pack drags

South Africa vs UAE

South Africa vs UAE HIGHLIGHTS, T20 WC 2026: Proteas thrash UAE by six wickets in Delhi

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE SCORE, T20 WC 2026: Salman wins the toss for Pakistan, opts to bat first

The venture plans to develop gigawatt-scale AI data center factory, providing AI-ready capacity for high-density, next-generation workloads so customers can expand in India efficiently and sustainably.

The venture will scale NVIDIA GPU cluster deployment at its Chennai DC up to 30 MW capacity in its 300 acres Gigawatt scalable campus & at the new 40 MW Datacenter in Mumbai currently under execution.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Ports signs MoU with the Port of Marseille Fos in France

Adani Ports signs MoU with the Port of Marseille Fos in France

BLUECLOUDS secures National ISP authorisation

BLUECLOUDS secures National ISP authorisation

Netweb scales Make in India computing with launch of its Tyrone AI products powered by NVIDIA

Netweb scales Make in India computing with launch of its Tyrone AI products powered by NVIDIA

Spandana Sphoorty gains after appointing Avinash Yadav as chief information officer

Spandana Sphoorty gains after appointing Avinash Yadav as chief information officer

KPI Green Energy allots 1.01 cr convertible warrants priced at Rs 470.23

KPI Green Energy allots 1.01 cr convertible warrants priced at Rs 470.23

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance