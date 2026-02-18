Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Power India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

GE Power India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup, Khandwala Securities Ltd and Creative Eye Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 February 2026.

GE Power India Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 496.85 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd tumbled 8.78% to Rs 11.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51282 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86051 shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup lost 8.28% to Rs 320.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1180 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd plummeted 8.08% to Rs 18.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1106 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5736 shares in the past one month.

Creative Eye Ltd slipped 7.35% to Rs 6.93. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1932 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

