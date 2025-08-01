Friday, August 01, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

NSE India VIX rallied 3.74% to 11.98

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,618.00, a premium of 52.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,565.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 203 points or 0.82% to 24,565.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.74% to 11.98.

PNB Housing Finance, Infosys and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty settles below 24,600 level; broader mkt underperforms; pharma shares tumble

Nifty settles below 24,600 level; broader mkt underperforms; pharma shares tumble

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

Japanese markets fall notably

Japanese markets fall notably

Chinese shares decline on weakening manufacturing data

Chinese shares decline on weakening manufacturing data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon