Nifty August futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX rallied 3.74% to 11.98The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,618.00, a premium of 52.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,565.35 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 203 points or 0.82% to 24,565.35.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.74% to 11.98.
PNB Housing Finance, Infosys and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.
