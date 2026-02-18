Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

NSE India VIX slides 3.55% to 12.22.

The Nifty February 2026 futures closed at 25,827, a premium of 7.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,819.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 93.95 points or 0.37% to 25,819.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 3.55% to 12.22.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

APL Apollo Tubes improves its S&P Global CSA score to 59

APL Apollo Tubes improves its S&P Global CSA score to 59

Lloyds Metals & Energy incorporates step-down subsidiary in DMCC Zone

Lloyds Metals & Energy incorporates step-down subsidiary in DMCC Zone

Sensex settles 283 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,800 level

Sensex settles 283 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,800 level

Bharat Forge gains after inking MoU with VVDN Technologies

Bharat Forge gains after inking MoU with VVDN Technologies

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance