Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX surged 4.86% to 17.36

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,965, a premium of 19.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,945.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty50 fell 74.35 points or 0.30% to 24,945.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.86% to 17.36.

Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Aeronautics and Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indices decline for 2nd day; IT shares tumble over 1%

Pondy Oxides gains after Q4 PAT soars 47% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Lumax Auto Technologies to acquire balance 25% stake in IAC International Automotive India

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 0.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 1.83% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 19 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

