Pondy Oxides gains after Q4 PAT soars 47% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Pondy Oxides gains after Q4 PAT soars 47% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals added 1.34% to Rs 858.05 after the company's standalone net profit surged 46.52% to Rs 18.01crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 12.30 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 44.55% YoY to Rs 516.63 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 22.17 crore in Q4 FY25, up 48.69%, compared to Rs 14.91 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 27 crore, up 31% from Rs 21 crore in Q4 FY24. However, the EBITDA margin declined to 5.3% in Q4 FY25 from 5.8% in Q4 FY24.

 

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit jumped 38.99% to Rs 16.61 crore on a 44.21% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 523.71 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

For FY25, the sales mix between domestic and export markets stood at 34% and 66%, respectively. The percentage of value-added products in the Lead segment has remained constant.

POCL's financial health has improved significantly, with lower net debt, better debt-to-equity metrics, and enhanced working capital management.

Ashish Bansal, managing director, I am delighted to share that POCL has delivered its best-ever performance in FY25, achieving record Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT, with growth of 33%, 39%, and 65%, respectively. This was driven by strong operational execution and increased volumes across Lead, Copper, and Plastic. Over the last five years, the company has maintained impressive momentum, with EBITDA and PAT CAGRs of 22% and 32%. With a stronger balance sheet, reduced net debt, and improved working capital efficiency, POCL is firmly on track to achieve its Target 2030 focusing on capacity expansion, 15%+ volume growth, 20%+ revenue CAGR, enhanced margins, and increased contribution from value-added products. Supported by strategic execution, financial strength, and stakeholder trust, POCL is well-positioned for long-term, sustainable growth.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals' principal activities are converting scraps of various forms of lead, aluminum, and copper into lead metal, aluminum metal, copper, and its alloys.

First Published: May 19 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

