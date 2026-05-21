NMDC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 88.14, down 0.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.81% in last one year as compared to a 3.93% slide in NIFTY and a 43.84% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 88.14, down 0.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23643.4. The Sensex is at 75121.38, down 0.26%.NMDC Ltd has eased around 0.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13186.5, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 227.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 88.23, down 0.57% on the day. NMDC Ltd jumped 23.81% in last one year as compared to a 3.93% slide in NIFTY and a 43.84% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 11.26 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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