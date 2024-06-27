Shares of Winny Immigration & Education Services were quoting at Rs 242.85 on the NSE, a premium of 73.46% compared with the issue price of Rs 140.

The counter hit a high of Rs 252 and a low of Rs 240. About 4.08 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Winny Immigration and Education Services' IPO was subscribed 142.37 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 June 2024 and it closed on 24 June 2024. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 140 per equity share.

IPO comprised fresh issue of 6,52,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 83.33% from 58.51% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for opening of new offices in India, software development, repayment of debt, branding and advertisement, general corporate purpose and for meeting public issue expenses.

Winny, a visa consultancy firm with over a decade of experience, offers a comprehensive range of services to assist individuals with their study, travel, work, business, and migration visa applications. Their services include visa guidance, immigration assistance, document processing, language test preparation, and support for both temporary and permanent residency visas. With a network of 12 offices across India and a dedicated team of 145 employees, Winny helps clients navigate the complexities of the visa process.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 10.80 crore and net profit of Rs 0.39 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

The scrip was listed at Rs 240, a premium of 71.43% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 1.19% over its listing price.