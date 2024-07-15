Oasis Securities standalone net profit rises 55.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.63% to Rs 0.96 croreNet profit of Oasis Securities rose 55.74% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.63% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.960.86 12 OPM %80.2170.93 -PBDT0.770.63 22 PBT0.760.61 25 NP0.950.61 56
