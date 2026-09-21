Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Welspun Enterprises Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Cupid Ltd and India Glycols Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 September 2026.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Cupid Ltd and India Glycols Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 September 2026.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd tumbled 5.82% to Rs 10996 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5782 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd crashed 5.49% to Rs 780.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35129 shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd lost 4.43% to Rs 694.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35133 shares in the past one month.

Cupid Ltd plummeted 4.38% to Rs 253.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Glycols Ltd fell 4.17% to Rs 253. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30839 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45604 shares in the past one month.

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