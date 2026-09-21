Monday, September 21, 2026 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Welspun Enterprises Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Cupid Ltd and India Glycols Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 September 2026.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Cupid Ltd and India Glycols Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 September 2026.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd tumbled 5.82% to Rs 10996 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5782 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd crashed 5.49% to Rs 780.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35129 shares in the past one month.

 

Gokaldas Exports Ltd lost 4.43% to Rs 694.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35133 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk aims to launch more than five blockbuster drugs by 2030: CEO

stock market live updates, sensex today

Stock Market Close: Sensex rises 564 pts, Nifty at 23,414; pharma, FMCG, realty top sectoral winners

India at Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: India medal tally- 6; TT- India vs Pakistan at 3:30 PM IST

oil refinery

Indian oil refiners may cut Russian cargoes in wake of US threats

Apple Pay is expected to launch in India in October with credit card payments, adding a new card-based option for iPhone users in a market dominated by UPI.

Apple Pay launch in October: Cards at launch, but UPI could be big question

Cupid Ltd plummeted 4.38% to Rs 253.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Glycols Ltd fell 4.17% to Rs 253. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30839 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45604 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Diamond Power Infra gains after securing power cables supply order worth Rs 116 crore

Diamond Power Infra gains after securing power cables supply order worth Rs 116 crore

Jaiprakash Power sizzles as company agrees Rs 511 crore NARCL settlement

Jaiprakash Power sizzles as company agrees Rs 511 crore NARCL settlement

N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Anupam Rasayan India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Anupam Rasayan India Ltd counter

Sensex gains 357 pts; pharma shares in demand

Sensex gains 357 pts; pharma shares in demand

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchWhy Sensex is Rise TodayLenskart Solutions ShareNSE IPO GMP TodayGold and Silver PriceIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran TermAsian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 3:04 PM IST