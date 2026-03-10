Orchasp Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd, Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd, Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2026.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd, Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd, Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2026.

Orchasp Ltd lost 10.39% to Rs 2.07 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd crashed 10.05% to Rs 148.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66636 shares in the past one month.

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd tumbled 8.88% to Rs 30.07. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12909 shares in the past one month.

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd corrected 8.78% to Rs 580. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21221 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20679 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd shed 7.91% to Rs 20.26. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 133 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 698 shares in the past one month.

