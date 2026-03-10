Interarch Building rises after bagging order worth over Rs 44 crore
Interarch Building Solutions rose 3.78% to Rs 1,796.25 after the company secured an order worth about Rs 44 crore from a domestic customer for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.The project is scheduled to be completed within seven months, with 5% advance payable along with the order. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related-party transactions. The promoter or promoter group has no interest in the entity awarding the contract, the company added.
Interarch Building Solutions provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India.
The companys standalone net profit soared 32.1% to Rs 37.26 crore on a 43.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 522.52 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 2:50 PM IST