Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interarch Building rises after bagging order worth over Rs 44 crore

Interarch Building rises after bagging order worth over Rs 44 crore

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Interarch Building Solutions rose 3.78% to Rs 1,796.25 after the company secured an order worth about Rs 44 crore from a domestic customer for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.

The project is scheduled to be completed within seven months, with 5% advance payable along with the order. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related-party transactions. The promoter or promoter group has no interest in the entity awarding the contract, the company added.

Interarch Building Solutions provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India.

The companys standalone net profit soared 32.1% to Rs 37.26 crore on a 43.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 522.52 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Barometers trade with significant gains; PSU Bank shares advance

Barometers trade with significant gains; PSU Bank shares advance

Infosys recognized as Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Adobe Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025

Infosys recognized as Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Adobe Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025

Bajel Projects announces collaboration with NIIF and AnantGrid

Bajel Projects announces collaboration with NIIF and AnantGrid

BMW Ventures gains on bagging Rs 16-cr domestic steel structures order

BMW Ventures gains on bagging Rs 16-cr domestic steel structures order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayUno Minda Target PriceInnovision IPOGold and Silver Rate todayWeather TodayCoal India Target PriceUS-Iran War UpdatesGold and Silver ETFs