Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Tech soars after strong Q2 outcome

Orient Tech soars after strong Q2 outcome

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Orient Technologies surged 11.17% to Rs 432.85 after the company's standalone net profit rose 62.63% to Rs 15.06 crore on 49.35% increase in net sales to Rs 223.14 crore in Q2 September 2024 as over Q2 September 2023.

Sequentially, revenue increased by 49.92% while PAT surged by 62.20% in Q2FY25 over Q1FY25.

The contribution to revenue from operations for each vertical stands as follows: Mid Market (53.89%), BSFI (19.62%), IteS (9.17%), Govt & PSU (8.15%), Communication (6.36%), Healthcare and Pharma (2.01%), and Manufacturing (0.80%). Mid-Market includes infrastructure, real estate, logistics, education, e-commerce, conglomerates, energy and service industries etc.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 19.41 crore in the Q2FY25, up 57.9% year-on-year (YoY) and up 55.40% quater-on-quarter (QoQ). EBITDA was at Rs 20.72 crore during the quarter, up 47.68% YoY and 51.79% QoQ. The companys EBITDA margin stood at 9.21%.

 

Total expenses rose 49% to Rs 204.35 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. During the quarter, employee benefits expense was at Rs 11.33 crore (up 5% YoY).

Net cash outflow from operating activities declined to Rs 6.44 crore in Q2FY25 from a cash outflow of Rs 12.18 crore in Q2FY24.

Orient Technologies is an IT provider specializing in innovative cloud and data management solutions for enterprises sector in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

bear market, sensex, nifty, loss, growth, investment

Key reasons why Sensex fell 1,053 pts from day's high, Nifty below 24,000

The green energy arm of India's largest power generator, NTPC, has said in its DRHP filing that the government's restrictions on trade ties with China will adversely impact its business, given that the neighbouring country is a leader in solar and wi

Targets unchanged a year after deal on tripling renewables by 2030: Report

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 800pts lower at 78,650; Nifty below 23,950; Financials, Auto drag

gavel law cases

Draft bill on water resource management authority circulated among states

Congress, Congress flag

'Modi ki Guarantee' fell flat on June 4, J'khand people will end rest: Cong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon