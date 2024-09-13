Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO ends with good subscription

P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO ends with good subscription

Image

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
The offer received bids for 100.31 crore shares as against 1.68 crore shares on offer.
The initial public offer (IPO) of P N Gadgil Jewellers received 1,00,31,53,273 bids for shares as against 1,68,85,964 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 59.41 times.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 136.85 times. The Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 56.09 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 16.58 times.
The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2024 and it closed on 12 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 456 to 480 per share.
 
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 850 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to Rs 250 crore by the existing shareholder SVG Business Trust.
The objectives for the fresh issue included Rs 392.5 crore for expanding the retail network by opening 12 new stores in Maharashtra, Rs 300 crore for repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

More From This Section

Aurum PropTech consolidates its distribution biz with strategic realignment of K2V2 Technologies

Aurum PropTech consolidates its distribution biz with strategic realignment of K2V2 Technologies

EaseMyTrip.com partners with IIFA

EaseMyTrip.com partners with IIFA

Hazoor Multi Projects wins NHAI contract worth Rs 17.94 cr

Hazoor Multi Projects wins NHAI contract worth Rs 17.94 cr

Power Grid bags transmission project in Gujarat

Power Grid bags transmission project in Gujarat

Hazoor Multi Projects gains after bagging LOA from National Highways Authority

Hazoor Multi Projects gains after bagging LOA from National Highways Authority

The promoters and promoter group held an aggregate of 100% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 83.11%.
Ahead of the IPO, P N Gadgil Jewellers on 9 September 2024 raised Rs 329.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 68.74 lakh shares at Rs 480 each to 33 anchor investors.
P N Gadgil is the second-largest jewellery player in Maharashtra in terms of the number of stores as of January 2024. A wide range of precious metal and jewelry products include gold, silver, platinum, and diamond jewelry across various price ranges and designs.
The products are primarily sold under the flagship brand, PNG, as well as various sub-brands, through multiple channels, including retail stores, various online marketplaces, and own website. A mobile application, PNG Jewellers, was launched in March 2022 to keep customers updated on new designs and collections.
The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 154.34 crore and sales of Rs 6,110.95 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Naya

Haryana Assembly dissolved ahead of polls to prevent constitutional issues

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex down 50pts at 82,900, Nifty test 25,400; FMCG, Health drag

Airtel 5G, Airtel

Bharti Hexacom rallies 13% on Jefferies' upgrade to 'Buy' with 1,600 target

arvind kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal bail LIVE news: 'Satyamev Jayate', truth can be troubled, not defeated, says AAP

United Nations Security Council

US backs India, Japan, Germany in UNSC reform, proposes seats for Africa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsDead Butt SyndromePN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleHG Infra Engineering share priceBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon