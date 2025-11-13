Page Industries standalone net profit declines 0.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.58% to Rs 1290.86 croreNet profit of Page Industries declined 0.26% to Rs 194.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 195.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.58% to Rs 1290.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1246.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1290.861246.27 4 OPM %21.6522.58 -PBDT286.50285.09 0 PBT261.07262.47 -1 NP194.76195.26 0
