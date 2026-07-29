Paytm launches Split Bills feature on its app

Paytm (One 97 Communications) has launched Paytm Split Bills on the Paytm app this Friendship Day. Designed for friend groups, college students, Gen Z and young professionals, it helps manage shared spending across road trips, birthday celebrations, weekend brunches, movie nights, online food orders, shopping and other group plans.

Friends can create a group, add each expense and choose whether to divide it equally, by exact amount, shares or percentage. The group summary shows the total amount spent, each person's share, pending balances, amounts to pay or receive and recent activity. Payment reminders can be sent directly from the Paytm app, while dues can be settled through Paytm UPI with the amount and recipient details already filled in.

Paytm Split Bills offers unlimited expense entries at no cost, without entry limits, paid upgrades or additional charges. Expenses paid through Paytm UPI, other payment apps, cash, cards or any other method can be recorded in the same group, keeping the complete shared expense history together. Payments settled separately can also be marked as received.