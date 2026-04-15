Piramal Pharma Ltd spurts 2.13%, rises for third straight session

Piramal Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 149.59, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.57% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% gain in NIFTY and a 7.07% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Piramal Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 149.59, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. Piramal Pharma Ltd has added around 7.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Piramal Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22100.1, up 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 149.53, up 2.34% on the day. Piramal Pharma Ltd is down 32.57% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% gain in NIFTY and a 7.07% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 26.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.