PNB records 8% YoY growth in domestic deposits in Q3

Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Punjab National Bank (PNB) domestic deposits increased 8.32% to Rs 15,97,487 crore as of 31 December 2025 compared with Rs 14,74,760 crore posted on 31 December 2024.

The bank's domestic advances stood at Rs 11,67,801 crore on 31 December 2025, up 10.15% YoY and up 4.47% QoQ.

The banks global advances increased 10.98% YoY to Rs 12,32,245 crore as of 31 December 2025 from Rs 11,10,292 crore a year earlier and rose 5.36% QoQ from Rs 11,69,592 crore as of 30 September 2025.

As of 31 December 2025, the banks global deposits stood at Rs 16,60,385 crore, registering a growth of 8.54% YoY and 2.68% QoQ.

 

The bank's global business stood at Rs 28,92,630 crore as of 31 December 2025, recording a growth of 9.57% YoY and 3.80% QoQ.

The global credit-deposit ratio advanced to 74.21% as of 31 December 2025, compared with 72.58% recorded a year earlier on 31 December 2024.

Punjab National Bank is engaged in treasury operations, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, digital banking, and others. As of 30th September 2025, the bank has 10,228 domestic branches and 2 international branches. Out of the total number of branches, the bank has 63.3% of branches in rural & semi-urban areas.

The banks standalone net profit climbed 13.95% to Rs 4,903.73 crore on a 5.13% jump in total income to Rs 36,213.62 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Punjab National Bank rallied 1.17% to close at Rs 125.40 on the BSE on 2 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

