PNC Infra tumbles as Q2 PAT slides 44% YoY to Rs 83 cr

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

PNC Infratech slipped 5.08% to Rs 303 after the company reported 43.57% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 83.46 crore on 25.34% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,427.05 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 149.02 crore in September 2024 quarter, down 31.83% from Rs 218.59 crore posted in the same quarter previous year.

EBITDA de-grew 11% year on year (YoY) to Rs 356 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The companys revenue from road segment stood at Rs 1,010.34 crore (down 22.29% YoY), income from Water segment was at Rs 139.88 crore (down 64.77% YoY) and revenue from Toll/Annuity business came in at Rs 276.83 crore (up 29.29% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 100.47% to Rs 658.62 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 328.53 crore posted in H1 FY24. However, revenue from operations shed 10.2% YoY to Rs 3,594.56 crore in first half of FY25.

EBITDA for the half year ended September 2024 was at Rs 1,325 crore, registering a growth of 58.49% on YoY basis.

PNC Infratech (PNCIL) is engaged in India's infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects among others. The Company provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions, including EPC services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

