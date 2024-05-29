Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit rises 536.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 26.47 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 21.61% to Rs 2.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.11% to Rs 68.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech rose 536.36% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 26.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.26.4722.4368.4477.872.494.595.147.001.790.644.023.801.730.573.773.531.400.222.872.36