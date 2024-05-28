Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 120.44 points or 1.55% at 7632.03 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 3.48%), Adani Power Ltd (down 2.82%),ABB India Ltd (down 2.34%),NHPC Ltd (down 2.24%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 1.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.68%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.64%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.34%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.32%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.2%).

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 6.85 or 0.01% at 75397.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.45 points or 0.08% at 22950.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 442.28 points or 0.92% at 47512.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 99.57 points or 0.67% at 14728.16.

On BSE,1236 shares were trading in green, 2538 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

