Power shares fall

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 120.44 points or 1.55% at 7632.03 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 3.48%), Adani Power Ltd (down 2.82%),ABB India Ltd (down 2.34%),NHPC Ltd (down 2.24%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 1.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.68%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.64%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.34%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.32%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.2%).
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 6.85 or 0.01% at 75397.35.
The Nifty 50 index was up 18.45 points or 0.08% at 22950.9.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 442.28 points or 0.92% at 47512.62.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 99.57 points or 0.67% at 14728.16.
On BSE,1236 shares were trading in green, 2538 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.
First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

