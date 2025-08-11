Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit rises 61.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.63% to Rs 195.00 croreNet profit of Precision Camshafts rose 61.96% to Rs 18.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.63% to Rs 195.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 255.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales195.00255.32 -24 OPM %7.479.50 -PBDT40.0430.15 33 PBT27.2214.92 82 NP18.8211.62 62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content