Prestige Projects Pvt standalone net profit rises 562.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1376.60% to Rs 530.10 croreNet profit of Prestige Projects Pvt rose 562.79% to Rs 57.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1376.60% to Rs 530.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales530.1035.90 1377 OPM %17.75113.65 -PBDT78.6013.50 482 PBT78.3013.20 493 NP57.008.60 563
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content