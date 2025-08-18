Monday, August 18, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quasar India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Quasar India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 98.49% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net loss of Quasar India reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 98.49% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.1711.24 -98 OPM %-70.599.25 -PBDT-0.121.04 PL PBT-0.121.04 PL NP-0.120.77 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prism Finance standalone net profit declines 16.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Prism Finance standalone net profit declines 16.96% in the June 2025 quarter

TVS Srichakra arm injects Rs 6 cr in TVS Sensing Solution via right issue

TVS Srichakra arm injects Rs 6 cr in TVS Sensing Solution via right issue

Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 58.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 58.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the June 2025 quarter

DLF Home Developers standalone net profit declines 57.12% in the June 2025 quarter

DLF Home Developers standalone net profit declines 57.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon