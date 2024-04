With this, the company's total order inflow during financial year 2024-25 till date amounts to Rs 236.32 crore.

PSP Projects has received new work order for construction of mall & multiplex for Thoth Mall and Commercial Real Estate at Surat, Gujarat worth Rs 229.54 crore (excluding taxes) in Institutional Category. The project is to be completed within a period of 24 months.