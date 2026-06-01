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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PTC Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

NMDC Steel Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Ltd and Wockhardt Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 June 2026.

NMDC Steel Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Ltd and Wockhardt Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 June 2026.

PTC Industries Ltd surged 15.84% to Rs 18598.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1124 shares in the past one month.

 

NMDC Steel Ltd soared 14.00% to Rs 50.82. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd spiked 12.00% to Rs 348.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23508 shares in the past one month.

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Morepen Laboratories Ltd jumped 11.06% to Rs 48.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Wockhardt Ltd advanced 10.71% to Rs 2248.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

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