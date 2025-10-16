Delta Corp consolidated net profit declines 6.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.61% to Rs 182.76 croreNet profit of Delta Corp declined 6.97% to Rs 25.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.61% to Rs 182.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 187.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales182.76187.65 -3 OPM %21.7018.01 -PBDT47.4451.34 -8 PBT35.6637.59 -5 NP25.1026.98 -7
