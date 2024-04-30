Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 1.82%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty Auto index closed up 1.82% at 22479.9 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained 4.57%, Ashok Leyland Ltd added 3.94% and Exide Industries Ltd rose 3.70%. The Nifty Auto index is up 70.00% over last one year compared to the 25.13% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.45% and Nifty IT index is down 1.13% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.17% to close at 22604.85 while the SENSEX is down 0.25% to close at 74482.78 today.