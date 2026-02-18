Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.20%
Nifty IT index ended down 2.20% at 32346.2 today. The index is down 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, LTIMindtree Ltd slipped 2.76%, Infosys Ltd fell 2.65% and Tech Mahindra Ltd shed 2.44%. The Nifty IT index is down 22.00% over last one year compared to the 11.88% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.18% and Nifty PSU Bank index increased 0.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.21% to close at 25671.35 while the SENSEX is down 0.27% to close at 83226.46 today.
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:17 PM IST