Oriental Rail Infra Q2 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 11 Crore

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Oriental Rail Infrastructure reported a 2% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.67 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 10.46 crore recorded in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations fell 28.33% YoY to Rs 133.39 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 81.77%, while revenue rose 13.13%.

Total expenses fell 30.56% to Rs 120.21 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 173.13 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 104.64 crore (down 29.32% YoY) and Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 9.02 crore (up 10.40% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Profit before tax (PBT) declined marginally to Rs 14.23 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 14.24 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 17.30% to Rs 16.54 crore on 18.72% decrease in revenue to Rs 251.29 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.

The scrip shed 0.71% to Rs 161.55 on the BSE.

Sensex settles 595 pts higher, Nifty ends above 25,850 mark; IT shares rally

SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Varroc Engineering standalone net profit declines 14.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 69.49% in the September 2025 quarter

KG Petrochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter

