Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.56%, NIFTY Crashes 1.41%

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 2.56% at 817.85 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lodha Developers Ltd dropped 3.71%, DLF Ltd shed 3.42% and Godrej Properties Ltd fell 3.23%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 3.00% over last one year compared to the 10.99% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 2.23% and Nifty Auto index has dropped 2.10% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.41% to close at 25454.35 while the SENSEX has slid 1.48% to close at 82498.14 today.

Sensex settles 1,236 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,500 level

India to lead global critical minerals journey with Rs 32000 crore mission, says Minister of Coal & Mines

RailTel Corporation of India order worth Rs 36 crore

Alembic Pharma slumps after receiving two USFDA observations for karakhadi facility

Australian markets rise to 4-month high

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

