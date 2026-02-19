Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Alembic Pharma slumps after receiving two USFDA observations for karakhadi facility

Alembic Pharma slumps after receiving two USFDA observations for karakhadi facility

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals fell 1.26% to Rs 766.50 after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a general Good Manufacturing Practices inspection of the company's Karakhadi facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The inspection was conducted from 9th February to 18th February 2026. At the end of the inspection, a Form 483 was issued with 2 observations and the company said that it will respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timelines.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals, a vertically integrated research and development company, is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of generic pharmaceutical products across global markets.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 3.9% to Rs 132.97 crore despite a 10.8% jump in net sales to Rs 1,876.31 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

 

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

