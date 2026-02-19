Alembic Pharma slumps after receiving two USFDA observations for karakhadi facility
Alembic Pharmaceuticals fell 1.26% to Rs 766.50 after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a general Good Manufacturing Practices inspection of the company's Karakhadi facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.The inspection was conducted from 9th February to 18th February 2026. At the end of the inspection, a Form 483 was issued with 2 observations and the company said that it will respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timelines.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals, a vertically integrated research and development company, is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of generic pharmaceutical products across global markets.
The companys consolidated net profit fell 3.9% to Rs 132.97 crore despite a 10.8% jump in net sales to Rs 1,876.31 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 3:51 PM IST