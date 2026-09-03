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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raymond Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Raymond Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Kiri Industries Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd and SML Mahindra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2026.

Kiri Industries Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd and SML Mahindra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2026.

Raymond Ltd soared 12.61% to Rs 751.25 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34316 shares in the past one month.

 

Kiri Industries Ltd surged 9.05% to Rs 572.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81569 shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd spiked 9.05% to Rs 453.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37313 shares in the past one month.

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Anant Raj Ltd spurt 8.60% to Rs 638.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

SML Mahindra Ltd advanced 6.96% to Rs 5683.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4972 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6284 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 12:04 PM IST