Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit rises 79.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.23% to Rs 92.36 croreNet profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries rose 79.66% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.23% to Rs 92.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales92.3692.57 0 OPM %11.646.31 -PBDT4.643.63 28 PBT0.950.17 459 NP1.060.59 80
