Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 83.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.08% to Rs 1270.37 croreNet profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 83.36% to Rs 73.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.08% to Rs 1270.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 984.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1270.37984.16 29 OPM %9.3010.04 -PBDT139.3892.26 51 PBT95.6850.05 91 NP73.3840.02 83
