Rossell Techsys Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NGL Fine Chem Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd, Team India Guaranty Ltd and STL Networks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 May 2026.

NGL Fine Chem Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd, Team India Guaranty Ltd and STL Networks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 May 2026.

Rossell Techsys Ltd lost 11.71% to Rs 925.8 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13312 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11917 shares in the past one month.

NGL Fine Chem Ltd tumbled 11.43% to Rs 2356.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1495 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 768 shares in the past one month.

Globus Spirits Ltd crashed 11.13% to Rs 1000.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48285 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5260 shares in the past one month.

Team India Guaranty Ltd dropped 10.00% to Rs 252. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 241 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 389 shares in the past one month.

STL Networks Ltd slipped 9.98% to Rs 27.14. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

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