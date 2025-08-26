Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd stays slippery

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 93.7, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 29.69% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 1.69% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 93.7, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24795.05. The Sensex is at 81031.75, down 0.74%.Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has eased around 8.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25423.4, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.09 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 93.95, down 1.02% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd tumbled 29.69% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 1.69% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 56.88 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
