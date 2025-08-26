Ajanta Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2587.6, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.77% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 3.02% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.
Ajanta Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2587.6, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24795.05. The Sensex is at 81031.75, down 0.74%.Ajanta Pharma Ltd has eased around 6.49% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22362.8, down 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31683 shares today, compared to the daily average of 83277 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 34.99 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
