Sanofi India Ltd spurts 1.3%, up for fifth straight session

Sanofi India Ltd is quoting at Rs 8984.75, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.18% in last one year as compared to a 23.15% jump in NIFTY and a 56.45% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sanofi India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19108, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17202 shares today, compared to the daily average of 23128 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.82 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

