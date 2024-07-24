Saregama India Ltd spurts 2.13%, rises for third straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 544.25, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.38% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% gain in NIFTY and a 0.2% gain in the Nifty Media index. Saregama India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 544.25, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24341.6. The Sensex is at 79865.77, down 0.7%. Saregama India Ltd has dropped around 1.42% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1976.3, up 1.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 50.71 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

