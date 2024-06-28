Shriram AMC launches Shriram Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF (Growth) NFO

The Shriram Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF (Growth) New Fund Offer will be open for subscriptions from 01 July 2024 till 03 July 2024.

Shriram Asset Management Company (Shriram AMC) announced the launch of Shriram Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF (Growth), an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund tracking the Nifty 1D Rate Index.