Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

IFCI Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd and Angel One Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 January 2026.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd surged 10.07% to Rs 218.1 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88452 shares in the past one month.

 

IFCI Ltd soared 9.94% to Rs 61.71. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 124.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd spiked 9.52% to Rs 30.04. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 51.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd exploded 8.46% to Rs 2293.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76726 shares in the past one month.

Angel One Ltd jumped 8.19% to Rs 2732. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34856 shares in the past one month.

Angel One rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 27% QoQ; declares dividend of Rs 23/ share

Swaraj Engines spurts after Q3 PAT jumps 32% YoY to Rs 42 cr

LTIMindtree climbs on Rs 3,000-crore CBDT Insight 2.0 project win

Sensex gains 557 pts; PSU Bank rises for 5th day

HDB Financial Services gains as Q3 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 643 cr

Jan 16 2026

