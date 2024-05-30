Singapore Exchange Market ends flat

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index edged up 0.18 point, or 0.01% to 3,323.38 after trading between 3,307.54 and 3,326.65. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 288 to 271, with 1.57 billion securities worth S$1.14 billion changed hands.

SATS Singapore Airport Terminal Services was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 6.1% to S$2.79. DFI Retail Group was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 2.1% to S$1.87.

Banking stocks ended the day mixed. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was steady at S$14.39 while DBS Group Holdings fell 0.2% to S$35.62. United Overseas Bank was up 0.26% at S$30.56.

