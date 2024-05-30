Business Standard
Singapore Exchange Market ends flat

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
The Singapore stock market finished session lower on Friday, 24 May 2024, as risk sentiments muted amid weaker regional markets after poor demand at a US Treasury auction boosted bond yields. Traders were also cautious ahead to the release of key inflation readings from the eurozone and the U.S. for additional clues on the future path of monetary policy.
At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index edged up 0.18 point, or 0.01% to 3,323.38 after trading between 3,307.54 and 3,326.65. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 288 to 271, with 1.57 billion securities worth S$1.14 billion changed hands.
SATS Singapore Airport Terminal Services was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 6.1% to S$2.79. DFI Retail Group was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 2.1% to S$1.87.
Banking stocks ended the day mixed. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was steady at S$14.39 while DBS Group Holdings fell 0.2% to S$35.62. United Overseas Bank was up 0.26% at S$30.56.
First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

